R&B singer Kehlani brings world tour to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Grammy-winning R&B artist Kehlani is bringing her world tour to Richmond this summer.

The 33-date Kehlani World Tour will stop at Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and WASEEL will join as support on select North America dates.

Kehlani released her self-titled album earlier this year, debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200. Her hit single "Folded" earned her two Grammy Awards this year for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

Tickets go on sale starting with an artist presale Wednesday, May 27 at 10 a.m. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m. at kehlaniworldtour.com.

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