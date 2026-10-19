Richmond's John Marshall Courthouse closes after water leak causes flooding

RICHMOND, Va. — The John Marshall Courthouse in Richmond was shut down Monday after a water leak caused flooding and forced emergency repairs, according to a release from the city.

Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin said the leak happened sometime between 6:30 a.m.and 7:15 a.m. and caused flooding in some of the office areas.

She said it did not impact the public areas or courtrooms.

Video obtained by CBS 6 shows the conditions that led to the closure.

The replacement or renovation of the aging courthouse has been the center of a legal battle between the city and judges.

McEachin said it's another example of how the courthouse is on its last legs.

A few hours after the leak — and only a few blocks from the courthouse — city staff and lawmakers met with state lawmakers about Richmond's priorities in the upcoming General Assembly session.

During that meeting, 2nd District Councilmember Katherine Jordan pointed out that one of their asks is for state help with the courthouse project.

"They had to close down today because of flooding. So, that's an acute issue and I really took it to heart when y'all said at our last gathering, 'Bring us shovel ready projects,'" Jordan said.

The city's Chief Administrative Officer Odie Donald told the room an assessment of the building is expected by mid-November, laying out what is needed and what is possible to be done at the current site.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.