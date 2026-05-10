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Huguenot WR Iveon Lewis commits to Kentucky Wildcats football

Star football player Iveon Lewis chooses University of Kentucky
Star football player Iveon Lewis chooses University of Kentucky
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RICHMOND, Va. — Huguenot High School wide receiver Iveon Lewis committed to the University of Kentucky on Saturday, choosing the Wildcats over Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Maryland.

Lewis, listed as the number one wide receiver in Virginia by some recruiting sites, trimmed a list of nearly 40 Division I offers down to five finalists before making his decision.

"For the next three to four years I would take my talents to the University of Kentucky," Lewis said as he put on a Kentucky hat.

Iveon Lewis explains his decision to choose Kentucky

The four-star recruit will join the Wildcats in Lexington in 2027.

"I picked Kentucky because I just felt like it was the best for me," Lewis said. "I fit in the offense. I love the coaching style I love Lexington."

Lewis put together a standout season for Huguenot last year, recording 1,046 yards receiving, 12 touchdowns and averaging nearly 25 yards per catch. Huguenot reached the Region 4B finals.

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