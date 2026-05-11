Richmond inmate recaptured after escaping from court, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — An inmate escaped from custody Friday afternoon at the John Marshall Courts Building, according to a news release from the Richmond Police Department.

The sheriff's office says Keijuan Neko Coleman was in custody of the Richmond City Sheriff's Office when he escaped around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Richmond police were notified and joined the search for Coleman.

He was taken back into custody by officers and deputies in a wooded area in the 400 block of East 15th Street, about two-and-a-half miles from court, at 1:39 p.m. Nearby Blackwell Elementary School was placed on "secure mode" for a short period of time.

CBS 6 reached out to the sheriff's office for more details surrounding the escape. We were told that no further information is available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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