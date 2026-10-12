Richmond city offices, schools closed Monday for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Several city services and schools in Richmond are closed Monday, Oct. 12, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The city of Richmond officially adopted the holiday in 2022 to recognize and honor Indigenous peoples.

In observance of the holiday, city offices and services will be closed, including trash collection and Richmond Public Libraries.

Richmond Public Schools and some other local schools are also closed Monday.

Regular city operations are expected to resume following the holiday.

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