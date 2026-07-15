AC at Imperial Village apartment complex fully restored, Richmond says

RICHMOND, Va. — Air conditioning has been restored to all four buildings at the Imperial Village housing complex on Northside following a complete failure last week, the City of Richmond announced Tuesday.

As of Monday, July 13, cooling has been restored to the complex, which has faced mounting scrutiny over living conditions and code violations.

Watch: Management responds amid scrutiny of Richmond apartment complex; councilor calls for legal action

Management responds amid scrutiny of Richmond apartment complex; councilor calls for legal action

The management company, in consultation with the City's Department of Neighborhood and Community Services, also distributed more than 30 portable air conditioners to residents in need following a door-to-door assessment by department staff.

Richmond Building Commissioner David Alley said he has been on site regularly to verify progress on enforcement actions.

"Management appears to be leaning in the right direction," Alley said. "Several primary life/safety issues are expected to be fully addressed, and we remain optimistic about what further can be accomplished this week."

Beyond air conditioning, the City confirmed plans for additional repairs at the complex, including:



Replacement of 200 fire extinguishers

Servicing of fire alarm panels

Repair and servicing of sprinkler systems in all buildings

Delivery of a new emergency generator

The City of Richmond said it continues to monitor progress at Imperial Village and will enact enforcement measures as required to ensure the health and safety of residents and visitors.

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