Free 'IllumiNATION' event lights up the Virginia Museum of History and Culture

RICHMOND, Va. — A free, four-night outdoor event featuring a video art projection of the story of the United States kicked off Thursday.

The "IllumiNATION" event projects video art against the facade of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, blending artistic light, historic imagery, and music to take viewers on a journey through American history to mark the country's 250th birthday.

The event runs Thursday, June 25, through Sunday, June 28, with shows beginning at 9 p.m. each night. Each evening also features a block party from 6 to 9 p.m., with after-hours access to the museum's galleries and exhibitions, live music, cultural demonstrations, family-friendly activities, and food trucks.

The event is free and open to the public. More information is available at virginiahistory.org/events/americas-250th/illumination.

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