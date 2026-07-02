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Man seriously injured in South Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 1, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — A man was seriously injured in a South Richmond shooting Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Emergency crews were called to the 3900 block Hull Street Road around 8 p.m.

Sources say the man was shot in between two buildings in the shopping center, which is near the corner of Hull Street Road and Belt Boulevard.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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