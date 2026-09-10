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HomeFire Gallery hosts 'A Pizza Art' show with ‘za from Timber Pizza

HomeFire Gallery
Scott Elmquist
Curators Rob Wooten (left) and James Moffitt are hosting a group show on Friday, Sept. 11 from 6-9 p.m.at their MacArthur Avenue HomeFire Gallery.
HomeFire Gallery
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RICHMOND, Va. — An empty pizza box may be the saddest sight in the world. The ghost of a good thing. A reminder, perhaps, of snoozin’ and losin’ at the neighborhood block party. A symbol of what was — crunchy, cheesy, saucy, pep cup-upped and pineappled-down.

But in the right hands, an empty pizza box could also be “A Pizza Art.” That’s what local creatives and curators James Moffitt and Rob Wooten are banking on. They’ll host a group show Friday, Sept. 11 from 6-9 p.m.at their MacArthur Avenue HomeFire Gallery. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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