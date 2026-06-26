12,000 flags planted at Virginia War Memorial for Hill of Heroes

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of volunteers from across Central Virginia gathered Friday at the Virginia War Memorial to plant 12,000 American flags in honor of the commonwealth’s fallen service members.

The Hill of Heroes pays tribute to nearly 12,000 Virginians who died in combat from World War II through the Persian Gulf War and in later military actions. Their names are inscribed on the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory.

Volunteers, including veterans, civic groups, Scout troops, military personnel, government officials, businesses and other patriotic community members, worked together to place the flags on the memorial’s grounds. The display will remain in place through Friday, July 10.

"The flag is a symbol of what it takes for a free people to govern themselves," said Ben King, the memorial’s operations director. "When we honor the flag and what it represents, we fulfill the legacy our founders gave us 250 years ago.”

King said the visual display is meant to offer visitors “calm, a sense of togetherness, a sense of legacy, a sense of inheritance and a feeling of patriotism.”

The memorial, located at 621 South Belvidere St. in Richmond, opened in 1956 and continues its mission “to preserve history, honor veterans, educate young people and inspire patriotism,” King said. He invited the public to explore the grounds, learn from exhibits and bring children to better understand the significance of the flag.

Volunteers are also needed to help remove and store the flags after the display concludes. The memorial is asking for assistance on July 10 to take down the flags and again on Monday, July 13, to prepare them for storage.

The Hill of Heroes event is free and open to the public.

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