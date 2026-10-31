Hike With Your Heart helps older foster youth find families: 'The toughest job you'll ever love'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Phillip Waddy in the video player above.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond community event brought people together Saturday to help older children in foster care find permanent families.

The event, called Hike With Your Heart, is hosted by Kidsave, an international nonprofit that works to connect older youth in foster care with adoptive families and caring adults. The hike raises awareness and money to support that mission. Kidsave's Richmond-based program is nearing its second anniversary.

Mark Green, a Kidsave board member, helped create the event with a team in 2015. He said he was moved to get involved after hearing a child's story at a Kidsave gala.

"One of the kids' stories really just struck me, and in that moment I knew I wanted to volunteer," Green said.

Green said the event has a few simple goals: to bring the community together, to create connections with Kidsave, to raise money and to give kids a chance to take part, too.

"Bring the community together and create connections with Kidsave and raise money for Kidsave," Green said.

For some families, the event is also a step toward adoption. Mark Stricherz said he and his wife are planning to adopt a girl in the program.

"My wife and I are planning to adopt one of the girls in the program, and this is one of the events that we're required to attend, but we also like to attend it," Stricherz said.

Stricherz said events like this one make it easier to support children who are waiting for families, since meeting kids in the foster system can be difficult.

"What better way to support kids who need to be adopted by families and attend this event," Stricherz said.

He said parenting isn't right for everyone, but for those it fits, it is deeply rewarding.

"Parenting isn't for everybody, but for the people it is for, it's a good responsibility," Stricherz said. "It's kind of like the old slogan for the Peace Corps, the government program. It's like the toughest job you'll ever love."

The event comes as Virginia's foster care system has drawn renewed attention in recent months over the challenges facing children in its care.