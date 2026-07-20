Richmond's highest-paid CEOs ranked. One made $24.5 million.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Billy Gifford went out on top. The now-former CEO of Henrico-based tobacco giant Altria, who retired from his post in May, finished his final full year at the company in 2025 as the highest-paid executive among his peers at the Richmond region’s nearly two dozen publicly traded companies, according to recent filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Gifford earned the lead spot thanks to a compensation package totaling $24.56 million last year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.