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Richmond's highest-paid CEOs ranked. One made $24.5 million.

Highest paid Richmond CEOs
Richmond BizSense
This year’s rankings featured CEOs of the 21 largest publicly traded companies headquartered in the Richmond region based on last year’s compensation.
Highest paid Richmond CEOs
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Billy Gifford went out on top. The now-former CEO of Henrico-based tobacco giant Altria, who retired from his post in May, finished his final full year at the company in 2025 as the highest-paid executive among his peers at the Richmond region’s nearly two dozen publicly traded companies, according to recent filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Gifford earned the lead spot thanks to a compensation package totaling $24.56 million last year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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