Heat-related illnesses in Richmond more than doubled in 5 years, new EMS data shows

RICHMOND, Va. — New data from Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA) shows a steady climb in the number of patients treated for heat-related illness over the last five summers.

RAA crews treated 46 patients who were showing signs of heat stroke and exhaustion over the summer of 2021.

The data showed cases have risen each year since and peaked at 96 patients treated for heat-related illnesses in 2025.

RAA has treated five patients within the first eight days of summer this year.





Astronomical Summer

Heat-related Patients

2021

46

2022

54

2023

79

2024

64

2025

96

2026

5



Wednesday will be very hot and humid, with mid to upper 90s and heat index values up to 106. A Heat Advisory is in effect for roughly the northwest half of Virginia.

The hottest weather will occur Thursday through Saturday, but dangerous heat will continue Sunday.

Friday and Saturday have a good chance to go into the record books, with highs of 102 and 100 respectively.

RAA Lt. Christy Pritt urged people to limit their time outdoors during the height of the heat.

“Cooler times are best, so mornings and evenings. Midday is not an ideal time to really be outside, unless you're prepared to take frequent breaks. When you're breaking, preferably AC, stay under some shade and drink plenty of water,” Lt. Pritt said.

She encouraged people to recognize the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion and when to call 911.

Heat exhaustion is considered less severe and can often be treated by cooling down and drinking fluids. Heat stroke is a medical emergency that requires immediate 911 assistance.

Lt. Pritt said heat stroke symptoms include not sweating, hallucination, confusion, passing out and seizure-like activity.

“These people need to be actively cooled. Submersion in cold water and going to an ER. We want them cooled quickly,” she said.

Also, she said never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle during extreme heat even if the windows are down.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.