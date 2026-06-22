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Hardywood to brew Legend Brewing's Brown Ale

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BizSense
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Legend Brewing’s business is up for sale, as is its real estate in Manchester. Now, Richmond’s oldest brewery has struck a deal to farm out production of its most popular beer to a local peer. Legend recently inked a licensing agreement to allow Hardywood Park Craft Brewery to take over manufacturing and distribution of Legend Brown Ale. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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