RICHMOND, Va. -- Legend Brewing’s business is up for sale, as is its real estate in Manchester. Now, Richmond’s oldest brewery has struck a deal to farm out production of its most popular beer to a local peer. Legend recently inked a licensing agreement to allow Hardywood Park Craft Brewery to take over manufacturing and distribution of Legend Brown Ale. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Hardywood to brew Legend Brewing's Brown Ale
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