Several injured after GRTC buses crash at downtown Richmond transfer station

RICHMOND, Va. — Several people were injured after two GRTC buses collided at the Downtown Richmond Transfer Station Tuesday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

RFD confirmed at least three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, which happened around 10 a.m. CBS 6 crews saw some people being transported for medical care.

The station is temporarily closed as GRTC, Richmond Police, EMS and VCU Police respond.

Riders should use the station at 9th Street between East Marshall and Clay Streets instead, officials said.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.