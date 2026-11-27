RICHMOND, Va. — Following a coastal storm that brought heavy rain, causing significant damage in parts of Virginia, Governor Abigail Spanberger has declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth.

"Today, I am declaring a State of Emergency to support recovery from this week’s coastal storm," the Governor posted to social media.

Today, I am declaring a State of Emergency to support recovery from this week’s coastal storm. State agencies continue to work closely with local governments and utility partners to restore power to impacted Virginians, maintain safe travel conditions, and support our neighbors. I’m grateful to the first responders, safety crews, rescue teams, and additional emergency responders who have been working around the clock — and over the holiday — to keep Virginians safe. As communities continue to assess and address storm impacts, Virginians are encouraged to: ⚠️ Avoid flooded roadways and never attempt to drive through standing water. Turn Around, Don’t Drown. ⚠️ Stay away from downed power lines and report them to the appropriate utility provider. ⚠️ Use caution when traveling, particularly in areas with debris, standing water, or damaged infrastructure. ⚠️ Check on neighbors and family members who may need assistance. ⚠️ Continue monitoring local weather forecasts and official emergency alerts. ⚠️ Follow instructions from local emergency officials. https://t.co/RcNLOpK2VO — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) November 27, 2026

While the Governor says that immediate threat has diminished from the storm, the consequences of the event will continue to cause challenges for impacted communities. The state of emergency will allow coordination of recovery operations and allow state resources and financial assistance to be available.

The declaration will remain in effect for 30 days unless sooner amended or rescinded by another executive order.

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