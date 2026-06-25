Richmond chef's gluten-free cheesecake lands Performance Food Group deal

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond chef and restaurateur Steve DeRaffele has mixed an old Italian family recipe and his severe gluten allergy as the ingredients for his next business venture.

Rio Cheesecakes, a new single-serve, frozen dessert business DeRaffele is running out of the Hatch food-and-beverage incubator in South Richmond, launched earlier this year.

The idea was born out of Pinky’s, the Mediterranean restaurant DeRaffele owns in Scott’s Addition. He had found success selling his cheesecakes at the restaurant over the last few years and decided to take a gamble and turn it into a separate business. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.