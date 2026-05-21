83-year-old man found dead in James River identified by Richmond police

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police identified a man found dead in the James River as George Whitfield, 83, of Richmond.

A person fishing on the banks of Great Shiplock Park on Dock Street called 911 at approximately 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, after spotting Whitfield's body.

The Richmond Fire Department Water Rescue Team launched from the Ancarrow's Landing Park boat ramp and located Whitfield in the river.

They transported him back to Ancarrow's Landing Park, where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant Adams at 804-646-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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