Free bus rides in Richmond continue for at least one more year

RICHMOND, Va. — Free bus service in and around Richmond will continue for at least one more year after the Greater Richmond Transit Company Board of Directors approved a $101 million operating and capital budget for fiscal year 2027.

The Greater Richmond Transit Company, known as GRTC, surpassed 12 million passenger trips in fiscal year 2026.

"Fare-free transit continues to make a real difference for families and riders across our region," GRTC CEO Sheryl Adams said. "As our communities continue to grow, we must continue prioritizing accessibility, reliability, and connectivity through public transportation."

Free bus rides were first introduced in 2020. While riders continue to benefit from free fares, the funding sources that helped start the program are running out.

The zero-fare program has been partially funded by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. It cost about $6.8 million annually to cover bus fares across the system, CBS 6 reported in 2025.

GRTC's new ad program aims to keep Richmond buses fare-free through 2026

Last fall, CBS 6 News reported on GRTC implementing new strategies to maintain the zero-fare initiative, including selling advertising space on buses and at bus stops.

"As our region grows, it's important that we continue making transit accessibility and reliability a priority for our communities," Henrico County supervisor and GRTC Board of Directors Chairman Tyrone Nelson said.

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