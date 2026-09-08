Free prostate cancer screenings available at Tuesday's Flying Squirrels game

RICHMOND, Va. — Men attending Tuesday night's Richmond Flying Squirrels game can get a free prostate cancer screening at CarMax Park as September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Virginia Urology, the Richmond Flying Squirrels and Audacy Radio are teaming up for the second annual “Hitting Prostate Cancer Out of the Park” event during the Squirrels' Sept. 8 game against the Chesapeake Baysox.

The free screening is available to men 45 and older, as well as younger men with a family history of prostate cancer.

The screening involves a simple blood test that measures prostate-specific antigen, or PSA. Results are typically available within 24 hours through a follow-up call from a Virginia Urology clinician.

Dr. Andrew Tracey with Virginia Urology said the event gives men an opportunity to get screened who may not regularly see a primary care doctor.

“A lot of men, they haven't seen a doctor since their pediatrician,” Tracey said. “They don't have as much of an opportunity for a PSA screening conversation with their primary care doctor.”

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men in the United States, according to Virginia Urology. Black men and those with a family history of prostate cancer are at higher risk.

Tracey said early detection can be especially important because some men may have no symptoms when prostate cancer is found.

“When these things are caught early, they're easier to treat,” Tracey said. “I see patients every single day in the office who are otherwise without symptoms, other than an elevated PSA level.”

The screening takes less than 10 minutes and no appointment is required.

“It's a complex decision screening for prostate cancer, but we know that screening saves lives. The message is that I'd say to them is don't wait until it's too late,” Tracey said.

Men who would rather not have their blood drawn at the ballpark can also get information about scheduling an outpatient appointment with Virginia Urology.

The free screenings will be available Tuesday, September 8, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at CarMax Park during the Flying Squirrels game.

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