Richmond works on its first urban forest master plan at Libby Hill Park

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond held a ceremonial tree planting at Libby Hill Park on Saturday as the city builds its first-ever urban forest master plan.

Organizers were also at the park to gather input for the plan. They have been visiting neighborhoods across Richmond to share results from a tree canopy assessment and collect feedback from residents.

Organizers said the assessment is the foundation for the larger plan.

"This canopy assessment is kind of a base of what we are going to build our tree plan off of," one organizer said. "It'll help inform our tree management strategies for the city, so planting, preservation, maintenance, all that."

The organizer said the plan could shape how the city cares for its trees for decades to come.

"As we develop this plan, that will help inform how we manage our urban forestry for the next, who knows, like 50 years maybe," the organizer said.

Through the plan, the city is looking to protect existing trees, expand tree coverage and guide future investments in Richmond's urban forest.

Community outreach is a key part of the effort, organizers said. They said residents can find a list of engagement events, learn more and leave feedback through the city's tree plan website, which is linked from Richmond's urban forestry page.

Organizers said upcoming outreach includes farmers market appearances, a city trunk-or-treat at Main Street Station and events during Tree Week, including an Arbor Day ceremony. The Arbor Day event is also part of how Richmond keeps its Tree City USA certification, which requires a public ceremony and proclamation.

The Richmond tree plan is supported by a $6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.