Richmond moves closer to replacing aging fire training tower

RICHMOND, Va. — For the last eight years, Richmond firefighters have had to leave their training facility in Sandston to complete one of the most important parts of their education.

Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Kevin King says the department’s live-fire training tower at the Richmond Fire Training Academy on Fire Academy Lane has been partially out of service since 2018, forcing recruits to travel to neighboring jurisdictions to gain experience fighting live fires.

“It’s definitely scheduling conflicts that come up. There are major logistical challenges putting all of our recruits in vehicles going down the road, and we’re limited on what we can do for the live-fire aspect of it,” King said.

The training tower, which simulates high-rise fire conditions, has served the department for nearly 40 years. State officials determined the structure was no longer safe for live-fire training, and King said it has reached the end of its life cycle.

“We do use it for training, utilize a safe space in it for all of our recruit and incumbent training, but right now we do have to go to our neighboring jurisdictions to conduct the live burns for our certifications,” King said.

Now, City Council is considering an ordinance that would move $480,000 in existing state grant funding into the city’s capital budget, so construction can begin on a replacement burn building.

The money was awarded by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs in 2022 and is being transferred from a special fund into the city’s Capital Projects Fund for accounting purposes. City officials say the ordinance does not authorize any new spending but is necessary for the project to move forward.

The new burn building is expected to cost about $2.8 million and would allow firefighters to once again complete live-fire training at their facility rather than relying on neighboring departments.

King said the investment will benefit not only firefighters, but the entire community.

“We’ll be able to maintain our Class 1 ISO [Insurance Services Office] rating. This will help maintain that which actually positively influences the property insurance costs for businesses and citizens within the community. So, it’s really an investment that’s going to pay dividends for the decades to come,” King said.

Less than 1% of fire departments in the United States achieve this coveted distinction because it requires rigorous adherence to strict standards.

King said the department’s mission is ultimately about serving people during their most difficult moments.

“The main thing is really just to give back to the community. Really be there for folks when they’re having some of the worst days of their life and making a real impact,” he said.

A public hearing on the ordinance is scheduled for July 27. If approved, the funding transfer would allow work to begin on the new facility, with construction expected to be completed by 2029.

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