Deadly crash shuts down northbound lanes of Richmond Highway, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A deadly crash has shut down all northbound lanes of Richmond Highway just north of the Chesterfield County line, according to a social media post from the Richmond Police Department.

Drivers are urged to use I-95 North or alternate routes as crews work to clear the scene.

Northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are expected to be closed for several hours. Southbound lanes are open to traffic.

Due to a fatal collision investigation- all northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are closed just north of the Chesterfield County line. Use I-95 north or alternate routes. Richmond Highway southbound is open to traffic.

Northbound lanes will be closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/LiWCyLSReN — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 9, 2026

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