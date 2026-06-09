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Deadly crash shuts down northbound lanes of Richmond Highway, police say

Top stories and weather for Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 9, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — A deadly crash has shut down all northbound lanes of Richmond Highway just north of the Chesterfield County line, according to a social media post from the Richmond Police Department.

Drivers are urged to use I-95 North or alternate routes as crews work to clear the scene.

Northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are expected to be closed for several hours. Southbound lanes are open to traffic.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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