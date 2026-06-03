Emergency bridge repairs on I-95 slows traffic in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The center and left lanes of I-95 south are blocked at mile marker 73.7 (James River Bridge) in downtown Richmond due to emergency bridge repairs, VDOT announced Wednesday morning. Avoid the area to avoid delays.

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