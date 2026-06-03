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Emergency bridge repairs on I-95 slows traffic in downtown Richmond

The center and left lanes of I-95 south are blocked at mile marker 73.7 (James River Bridge) in downtown Richmond due to emergency bridge repairs.
Emergency bridge repairs on I-95 slows traffic in downtown Richmond
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RICHMOND, Va. — The center and left lanes of I-95 south are blocked at mile marker 73.7 (James River Bridge) in downtown Richmond due to emergency bridge repairs, VDOT announced Wednesday morning. Avoid the area to avoid delays.

Additional details have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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