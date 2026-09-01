2-alarm fire shuts down multiple downtown Richmond streets, forces dozens to evacuate

RICHMOND, Va. — A two-alarm fire closed multiple streets around downtown Richmond and forced the evacuation of occupants Tuesday morning.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, a call reporting a fire at 823 East Main Street came in at approximately 10:32 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke conditions in the lower levels of the high-rise structure.

"The smoke conditions was on level 4, the first floor, and the lower levels, and as a result of the investigation, they requested a second alarm due to it being a high rise building and smoke conditions," Fire Chief Jeffrey Segal said. "We found fire conditions down in the lower level in one of the pump rooms."

Units requested additional resources and upgraded the fire to a second alarm at 10:40 a.m.

Firefighters located the source of the fire in the lower sub-basement and extinguished it.

Seven levels above the fire floor were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Segal described the challenges of fighting a fire in a high-rise structure.

"It's very arduous going up upper levels and also going down to lower levels, in this case with this fire being two levels below ground level, it's very, very difficult to get down to a lower level," Segal said.

Deputy Chief of Operations Rodney Epps said the building's construction added to those challenges.

"With a building that's heavily concrete and metal communications is difficult. Radios have a hard time getting out," Epps said. "You don't always use the elevators, but when we do, it becomes a technical situation of logistics and getting things moved from floor to floor, but crews did a great job of doing it."

Closing streets around the scene was a necessary part of fire operations, Epps said.

"Has everything to do with our getting hydrants, our water supply, because everything becomes about solving the problem and putting the fire out at that point," Epps said.

Officials say they are currently looking for any extension of the fire into the building and will remain on scene for an extended period of time.

Chesterfield Fire Department assisted on scene with both personnel and a mobile ventilation unit. Henrico Fire Department is assisting with staffing at city stations that may need coverage.

The incident remains under investigation by the Richmond Fire Department.

Drivers should expect traffic closures on:

East Main Street between North 8th and 10th Streets

9th Street between East Cary and Bank Streets

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.