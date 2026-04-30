Forrest Spaits opens East End Fish Co. inside Richmond grocery store

RICHMOND, Va. -- Taking his lifelong interest in the ocean to the next level, Forrest Spaits is diving into the seafood business with a new fishmonger-within-a-grocery-store concept in Church Hill.

Spaits recently opened East End Fish Co. inside The Market at 25th at 1000 N. 25th St.

The roughly 400-square-foot space in the back of the grocery store serves as a sort of commercial kitchen for Spaits, where he preps and sells a variety of raw seafood sourced from the Mid-Atlantic, with grocery store classics like salmon and shrimp, as well as more unique options like rockfish and tautog. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.