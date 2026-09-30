Permanent metal detectors, ‘ballot on demand’ greets Richmond early voters

RICHMOND, Va. — Early voters in Richmond were met with a new security measure and streamlined voting when they arrived at the city’s Registrar’s Office on Laburnum Avenue to cast their ballots.

Voters are now required to walk through metal detectors before entering the early voting area.

Richmond General Registrar and Director of Elections David Levine said the metal detectors are part of Mayor Danny Avula’s overall goal to increase safety at all city-owned buildings.

The detectors had previously been on loan from the Department of General Services for the April and August special elections.

But thanks to funding from Richmond City Council, the detectors became permanent, adding an extra layer of protection for voters and staff.

Levine said the move was not prompted by any specific incident.

“Our desire to get metal detectors was informed in part by a desire to have uniformity. When we used to be in City Hall, had we still been there, we would have enjoyed that privilege.”

Art and Kay Seidenberg were among the early voters who said they had no problem with the added security.

“I just think I even feel better sometimes going through a metal detector,” Kay Seidenberg said. “You do it at the airport. You do it other places.”

Art Seidenberg said he also supported the measure.

“I certainly don’t want anybody else disrupting the process, the democratic process,” he said.

Levine said voters were not expected to encounter metal detectors at Richmond’s other polling places on Election Day.

‘Ballot on demand’ system

Voters also saw a change in the way ballots were produced.

When a poll worker confirms a voter’s identity, they print the correct ballot on the spot improving speed accuracy and cost control instead of pre-printing thousands of ballots for 72 precincts across the city.

“That means that you sometimes end up having to not use ballots or be able to recycle them. Well, with this system, we have blank ballot stock that we can carry over from one election to the next, and that can be a real cost-saving measure,” Levine said.

Ballot on demand was first rolled out during the August special election. Levine said the system allows for flexibility during unexpected special elections where the costs are basically largely borne by the localities.

The ballot on demand system is not planned for Election Day polling places.

Levine adds experience to team

During a June Electoral Board meeting, Levine announced several permanent staff appointments, including Seth Hamalan as an election specialist, Myra Mendez as deputy registrar, Alexandra Hausman as an election program specialist and Stephen Labus as voter services manager.

Labus most recently served as elections manager in Culpeper County and had also worked in Albemarle County.

Adrienne Davis now serves as a management analyst assisting with procurement, budget, and contractional issues.

Levine said the additional staff and management experience were intended to complement the office’s existing election staff.

“We have local and state experience we can pull from, and I think that allows some of our staff to frankly shine,” Levine said. “You really have a nice amalgam of experienced folks.”

He said police officers will accompany some elections staff and Electoral Board members as they visit polling places to help address potential issues on Election Day.

Early voters also have additional opportunities to cast their ballots, including Sunday early voting on Oct. 18 and 25 from noon to 5 p.m., as well as Saturday voting on Oct. 24 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.