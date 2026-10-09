Richmond mass shooting: Man pleads guilty to Shockoe Bottom murder

RICHMOND, Va. — Drevon Jackson-Brown, 26, pleaded guilty to felony murder in the death of Genesis Jones and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

The charges stem from the Feb. 21 mass shooting in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood, in which seven people were injured and two were killed, including Jackson-Brown's brother, Dominic Jackson, 42.

Provided to WTVR Genesis Jones, of Petersburg, and Dominic Jackson, of Henrico, were killed in the mass shooting in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom early Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.

Prosecutors began Friday's plea hearing by clarifying that Jackson-Brown's charge had been reduced from first-degree murder to felony murder.

Prosecutors said Jackson-Brown fired into the crowd, setting off the chain of events that led to Jones' death, but he did not fire the bullet that killed her.

Jones was shot in the back, and video surveillance shows she was facing Jackson-Brown when he was shooting.

Prosecutors said the shooting happened in the early morning hours of a Saturday after a confrontation between two groups broke out outside of Liquid Cafe.

A physical fight between women in the two groups escalated when guns were brought out.

Jackson-Brown then got a gun from a friend and fired into the crowd.

The defense said Jackson-Brown was trying to break up the fight and saw people pointing guns at him before he retrieved a gun and began shooting.

Jones was in the city's entertainment district with loved ones to celebrate her younger brother's birthday.

Jones' mother, Tangee Massey, previously spoke about the loss of her daughter.

"I feel empty, frustrated. I'm sad. I just want my daughter back, knowing in reality that won't happen," Massey said.

Mom remembers daughter killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting: 'I just want her back'

Brown was one of several people charged in the fatal shooting.

City leaders said alcohol, a street fight, and easy access to guns fueled the violence in Shockoe Bottom. Jones was an innocent bystander to the violence after the nightclubs and bars closed for the evening.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards commented when the arrests were announced.

"These are people that brought guns to a social event, found themselves in a situation, and made terrible decisions that cost two people their lives and wounded other people," Edwards said.

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula called the shooting "absolutely unacceptable."

"What started as fist fighting, and there were members who came in and tried to break that up, but quickly escalated as people pulled out guns," Avula said during a news conference following the shooting.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed Jackson-Brown's sentence will not exceed 25 years in prison. Jackson-Brown declined to make a statement in court.

A presentence report has been ordered, and sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.