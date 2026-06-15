Richmond DPU pauses disconnections, late fees amid payment processing issue

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Department of Public Utilities is temporarily suspending utility service disconnections, flow restrictor installations, and late fees as they work to resolve a payment processing issue.

According to the DPU, some customers' recent utility payments are not currently reflected in account balances. The department says they are working with the processor to identify and resolve remaining posting delays.

"﻿To ensure customers are not negatively impacted while this issue is being resolved, DPU is temporarily suspending utility service disconnections and flow restrictor installations. Additionally, any late fees resulting from delayed payment postings will be removed," DPU stated. "Customers who have already submitted a payment and received confirmation that it was processed should not submit a duplicate payment. Those payments will be reflected in next month’s bill."

Customers with questions about their utility account can contact DPU Customer Service at 804-646-4646 or visit rva.gov/public-utilities.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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