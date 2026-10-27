New Dolly Parton mural brings color, charm to Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A new mural celebrating country music icon Dolly Parton is drawing attention in Richmond's Oregon Hill neighborhood and giving residents a colorful new landmark to admire.

The vibrant portrait was created by Richmond artist Jared Fykes, who spent nearly two weeks completing the mural.

Fykes said the artwork began with a black-and-white photograph of Parton. He then added his own artistic touches and bright colors to capture the singer's personality and energy.

The mural has quickly become a popular sight in the neighborhood, with passersby stopping to take photos and admire the work.

Fykes said he was grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the city through the project.

"I'm just grateful to bless the city and kind of just provide Richmond, which is such an awesome city, to have a Dolly Parton mural," he said.

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