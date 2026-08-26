Dolly Parton dies at 80; fans and those touched by her legacy mourn the loss of a music icon

RICHMOND, Va. — Dolly Parton, the singer, songwriter, businesswoman and philanthropist considered by many to be a cultural icon, died Tuesday, August 25. She was 80 years old. Her nephew announced her death on social media.

In a video posted to social media, a family representative reflected on the magnitude of her life.

"By her example we believed anything was possible, she never saw a door she couldn't open and the doors she opened made and changed history," the announcement said.

Parton touched millions not only through her music but through her dedication to giving back. Among her most enduring contributions was Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a program that mails free books to children every month until they turn 5 years old. Parton launched the organization in 1995 to promote childhood literacy and later expanded it across the country.

Kimberly Fehrs, who works with the Richmond affiliate of Imagination Library, said the news hit hard.

"It's pretty devastating. Um, it was sort of like a gut punch," Fehrs said.

Fehrs said Parton's personal history was the driving force behind the program.

"It's such a huge gift that she actually started the idea because her father was illiterate and was unable to read, so she wanted to make sure that these barriers didn't exist for other people," Fehrs said.

The impact of that mission has been significant in Central Virginia alone.

"We've mailed out over 183,000 books just in our little area of Central Virginia," Fehrs said.

Fehrs said she has seen firsthand how meaningful the program has been to families and remains hopeful the legacy will continue to grow.

"I've heard feedback from so many people that say that their child runs to the mailbox and finds their name on the book…….to hear those stories is so meaningful and to know that you know she brought this about, she made it happen," Fehrs said.

Fehrs said the loss will be felt widely and for a long time to come.

"It's a big loss. It's a big hole to fill, um. And I think it'll be felt, felt for a while," Fehrs said.

Parton's family asked that in lieu of sending flowers, people donate to her Imagination Library Foundation. Those who would like to give locally can visit libraryfoundation804.org.

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