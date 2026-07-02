Richmond reacts to Dogwood Dell fireworks cancellation: 'It's always hot July Fourth'

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond canceled its annual Dogwood Dell fireworks show Wednesday, citing a potential 110-degree heat index forecast for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

City officials said in a statement that "proceeding with the event would present unacceptable health and safety risks for attendees, performers, volunteers, staff, and first responders."

By Thursday, staff at the park were already breaking down tents that had been set up for the celebration.

Alice Ceabrook, a Richmond mother who attended last year's show with her son, said she had been looking forward to this year's event, which was set to commemorate the country's 250th anniversary.

"I was going to come with my drink, my cooler, my shade, my baby was going to be alright, he was going to have his lunch box and we were going to be good," Ceabrook said.

Ceabrook said she was among the hundreds who attended last year and had planned to come even more prepared this time around.

"This year, the plan was to come super prepared, come a bit later, but not anymore," Ceabrook said.

While she understands the decision, Ceabrook said she believes residents should be trusted to handle the heat on their own.

"Am I surprised? A little bit. It's always hot July Fourth and it always kind of rains a little bit. No matter what the weather is we should still have the fireworks and whoever wants to come and be hot, let them come and be hot," Ceabrook said.

VCU Pediatric Emergency Physician Danielle Mercurio-Porter said the city made the right call.

"If we put everybody outdoors in the sunlight, are we really encouraging the most responsible behaviors to prevent illness? The answer would be no," Mercurio-Porter said.

Mercurio-Porter said heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can occur at temperatures at or above 104 degrees, are a concern for large crowds even when not in direct sunlight — particularly for young children and the elderly.

"Our metabolisms are going to be working at the max. Are blood pressure are going to be changing and this are the things that lead to your body sensing 'something is going on here something is different,'" Mercurio-Porter said. "You might feel the sense of light-headedness and dizziness easier than you normally wood or faster than you normally would and that means you're nearing the diagnosis of heat exhaustion."

Mercurio-Porter said residents should eat regularly, drink plenty of fluids with electrolytes to replace water lost through sweat, and dress in light layers.

"Plan to dress accordingly, you're not going to need a lot of layers. In fact, probably just one layer is fine given what the temperatures are going to be," Mercurio-Porter said.

Despite the cancellation, Ceabrook said she plans to attend other events this weekend and feels confident heading in.

"As long as you prepare you should be fine," Ceabrook said.

The city is also asking all residents to follow state and local laws regarding fireworks and to stay hydrated throughout the holiday weekend.

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