Richmond leads Virginia in dog bite attacks on postal workers, USPS data shows

RICHMOND, Va. — United States Postal Service carriers in Richmond suffered 10 dog bite attacks last year, which is the most of any location in Virginia.

USPS is holding a month-long Dog Bite Awareness campaign in June to raise awareness. Officials noted that while attacks went down from 157 in 2024 to 126 in 2025 at the state level last year, Richmond saw an increase with 10 attacks, compared to seven in 2024.

“Every single day, our postal employees serve their communities across dynamic, fast-changing environments,” said Leeann Theriault, employee safety and health awareness manager for USPS. “Preventing dog-related incidents requires constant, shared vigilance. This campaign reinforces a vital truth: Animal behaviors can change in an instant, but proactive awareness from both our carriers and the customers we serve can stop painful injuries before they ever happen."

The Virginia cities with the most attacks reported are:



Richmond: 10 Norfolk: 8 Alexandria: 7 Newport News: 6 Hampton: 5 Arlington: 5 Bristol: 4 Charlottesville: 4 Roanoke: 4 Danville: 3 Woodbridge: 3 Fairfax: 3 Lynchburg: 3

WTVR

USPS carrier Sherrod Lewis, who was bitten by a dog in Chesterfield when he worked for UPS, said he's noticed that dogs may be more intimidated by someone wearing a uniform.

"Dogs seem to be a bit more aggressive when you have the uniform on and you're all strapped up and you have those things," Lewis said. "I don't know if it's something makes it feel like they're under attack, but they typically go off when you have these uniforms on."

Lewis said that when he was bitten in Chesterfield, the dog did not show any warning signs before biting him. He's now more attentive when he heads out on the job.

"It made me very cautious, very apprehensive to approach dogs or areas that are known to have dogs. So it did raise my awareness and my alertness to animals, and from there I think it taught me a viable lesson to always stay alert, always be so aware of my surroundings, and proceed with caution," he said.

USPS advises dog owners to keep their pets in a separate closed room before opening the front door for a postal worker.

"If you step outside, ensure the door is firmly latched," online guidance says. "Always use a leash if your dog is outdoors during mail delivery. Finally, never accept mail directly from a carrier in the presence of your dog, and teach children to avoid doing so, as dogs can misinterpret the interaction as a threat."

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