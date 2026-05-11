Flying Squirrels, Friendship Circle of Virginia celebrate Disability Inclusion Day at CarMax Park

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels teamed up with the Friendship Circle of Virginia for the fifth annual Disability Inclusion Day on Sunday, the first at CarMax Park.

"And so there's so many things that went into this design of this ballpark, from the ramps to the accessibility to make it truly inclusive. And when we say that everyone is invited, that's like we always say it's like an empty opportunity, but if you do it in a way that is real, then people will show up, and they are," Dr. Sarah Kranz-Ciment, founder and executive director of Friendship Circle of Virginia.

The new CarMax Park offers expanded seating, sensory rooms, adult changing areas, a wider concourse and more, giving every person unfettered access to every part of the ballpark in comparison to The Diamond.

"This is a day where people can come together. They can feel included. They can feel like they belong to Richmond, and it just makes me super proud as the mayor of the city," Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said.

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