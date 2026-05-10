Woman shot in chest in Richmond neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the chest on South Richmond's South Side early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police and Major Crimes detectives were called to Dinwiddie Avenue near 20th and 21st streets around 3 a.m. Saturday for a person shot call.

Officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was rushed to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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