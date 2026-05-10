Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR Brendan King Richmond Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300.png

Richmond News

Actions

Woman shot in chest in Richmond neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

A woman was shot in the chest on Dinwiddie Avenue in South Richmond early Saturday and rushed to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Woman shot in chest in Richmond neighborhood, Crime Insider sources say
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the chest on South Richmond's South Side early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police and Major Crimes detectives were called to Dinwiddie Avenue near 20th and 21st streets around 3 a.m. Saturday for a person shot call.

Officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was rushed to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brendan Promo Unit Richmond -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Richmond reporter: Brendan King

Your Community: Richmond Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Richmond. Know a story Brendan King should cover? Submit a tip here.
Richmond Government Richmond Public Schools Richmond Parks & Recreation Richmond Libraries Richmond Police Richmond Fire & Emergency Services Richmond Animal Care & Control Richmond Trash Collection Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA