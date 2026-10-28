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CSX train blocking traffic near Maury Street crossing; officials working to clear crossing

CSX train blocking traffic near Maury Street crossing; officials working to clear crossing
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — CSX Corporation officials have confirmed to CBS 6 they are working to clear a crossing that is currently blocked by a train near Maury Street and East 4th Street in Richmond.

The company wasn't able to confirm at time of posting how long the train had been blocking the crossing or what caused the incident.

"CSX strives to be a good neighbor to communities where we operate, and we work hard to minimize the impact of railroad operations," Jonathan Stuckey, the manager or media relations for CSX Corporation stated. "We understand that it can be frustrating when trains block road crossings and we make every effort to prevent that from happening, whenever possible."

The company says anyone who encounters a blocked crossing for an extended period of time to contact CSX's 24/7 Public Safety Coordination Center at 1-800-232-0144. The number is also posted on the blue Emergency Notification Sign at every crossing.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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