Richmond canal train derailment cleanup expected to continue through weekend, city says

RICHMOND, Va. — Cleanup efforts are expected to last through the weekend after three train cars carrying corn derailed into the canal in downtown Richmond last week.

In an update shared Tuesday, the City of Richmond said CSX crews are actively working at the derailment site, which is near the intersection of Dock and 20th Streets in Shockoe Bottom. Repairs to the damaged track are underway, which is expected to return to service on Wednesday, July 8.

Crews have also begun removing grain from the three cars submerged in the canal. These efforts are expected to last through the weekend at minimum, the city said.

The city also shared the following updates:



Venture Richmond’s Riverfront Canal Tours have resumed operations

﻿Dock Street remains closed from 18th Street to 22nd Street. E. Main Street and E. Cary Street remain open as alternate routes.

The Capital Trail remains closed from 18th Street to Pear Street (from Mile Marker 51.2 to Mile Marker 51.7). People walking, biking, or rolling should avoid the area and use E. Cary Street as an alternate route.

Access to all parking decks and parking lots remains open.

Train service, both passenger and freight, has resumed on the undamaged track.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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