Richmond families receive keys to new apartments as public housing transformation continues

RICHMOND, Va. — Former Creighton Court residents received gold keys Tuesday morning as they stood before their new apartments at Creighton Renaissance, marking another milestone in Richmond's public housing transformation.

The ceremony drew Richmond Mayor Danny Avula, State Sen. Lamont Bagby and longtime housing advocate Dr. Cynthia Newbille to celebrate the second major lease-up at the revitalized East End community.

"We know that the public housing stock in Richmond really for a couple of decades has not been in the shape that it needs to be, and this is more evidence that we're moving things in the right direction," Avula said.

The new apartments offer open-concept layouts with spacious kitchens, abundant natural light and balconies, replacing the deteriorating units families left behind. Creighton Renaissance’s amenities are designed to restore dignity and opportunity to Richmond.

For residents receiving keys, the moment capped months of displacement and uncertainty with promises of returning to a transformed community.

"I think for so many residents who have been waiting years for this to happen, it is a really exciting day," Avula said. "It's an exciting day for them to both move into safe, stable, affordable housing that is dignified."

Starting in 2017, the project employed a "Build First" strategy providing replacement housing before demolition began in June 2022. The transformation was guided by the Creighton Court Redevelopment Tenants' Bill of Rights, adopted in April 2020, guaranteeing families the right to return home. The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority closed on construction phases of 68 units in December 2023 and 72 units in September 2024.

"This is what we need to replicate, not just in the Creighton community but across the city of Richmond and across the region. And now individuals that live in the undeveloped part have a place to look at to see what is possible," Bagby said.

The ceremony marked homecoming for families to a community rebuilt around them, proving transformation is possible when residents remain central to the process.

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