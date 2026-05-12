Richmond City Council approves $3.4 billion budget for FY2027

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Council approved the city's $3.4 billion budget for fiscal FY2027 at their Monday night meeting.

The budget encompasses the Richmond General Fund, Richmond Capital Improvement Projects, Richmond Public Schools funding, and other state, federal, and local funding plans.

In a statement about the budget overall, Mayor Danny Avula said:

The approved budget reflects not just shared investments, but a new way of working together — with earlier collaboration, clearer public engagement, and a real commitment to partnership between City Council, our administration, and the people of Richmond. Together, we made historic investments in affordable housing, funded Richmond Public Schools at record levels, supported our workforce, and focused our resources on building a thriving Richmond. I'm truly grateful to all who leaned in throughout this process. Now the real work begins: delivering on these investments thoughtfully, effectively, and with accountability to the people we serve.

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