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With $15M from state, Richmond to seek bids for Coliseum demolition

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Skyshots Photography via Richmond BizSense
The Coliseum makes up the bulk of the 9-acre project site, which also includes the Blues Armory building and Festival Park between them.
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Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — After securing $15 million in the state budget to support its plan to demolish the Richmond Coliseum, the city is preparing to put that work out to bid and in turn clear the way for its slow-moving City Center redevelopment project that’s to include a new convention center hotel.

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said Friday that a solicitation for the demolition could go out as early as September pending approvals that would be needed from city council, which meets next week but doesn’t again until September following an August break.

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