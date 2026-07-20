With $15M from state, Richmond to seek bids for Coliseum demolition

RICHMOND, Va. — After securing $15 million in the state budget to support its plan to demolish the Richmond Coliseum, the city is preparing to put that work out to bid and in turn clear the way for its slow-moving City Center redevelopment project that’s to include a new convention center hotel.

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said Friday that a solicitation for the demolition could go out as early as September pending approvals that would be needed from city council, which meets next week but doesn’t again until September following an August break.

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