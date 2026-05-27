Man critically injured in Mosby Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Richmond's Mosby Court Tuesday.

Richmond Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Coalter Street around 5 p.m. Officers found evidence of a crime scene, but no victim at the scene.

Shortly after, a nearby hospital reported that a man who had been shot multiple times was dropped off at the emergency room. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information can contact Major Crimes Detective D. Jones at (804) 646-5316 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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