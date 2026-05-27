Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Actions

Man critically injured in Mosby Court shooting

Top stories and weather for Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Top stories and weather for Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Richmond's Mosby Court Tuesday.

Richmond Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Coalter Street around 5 p.m. Officers found evidence of a crime scene, but no victim at the scene.

Shortly after, a nearby hospital reported that a man who had been shot multiple times was dropped off at the emergency room. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information can contact Major Crimes Detective D. Jones at (804) 646-5316 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brendan Promo Unit Richmond -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Richmond reporter: Brendan King

Your Community: Richmond Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Richmond. Know a story Brendan King should cover? Submit a tip here.
Richmond Government Richmond Public Schools Richmond Parks & Recreation Richmond Libraries Richmond Police Richmond Fire & Emergency Services Richmond Animal Care & Control Richmond Trash Collection Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA