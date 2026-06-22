Man stabbed to death in South Richmond; investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in South Richmond overnight Monday, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Clarkson Road just before 3 a.m. for the report of a person down.

First responders found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the man's cause and manner of death.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that multiple people were detained at the scene. Police did not say if any suspects have been arrested or identified.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-646-3871 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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