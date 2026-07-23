VDH: Rabid raccoon found in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A raccoon near the 300 block of North 25th Street in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood recently tested positive for rabies, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Richmond Animal Care and Control received a report Monday that a raccoon in the area was interacting abnormally with a rabies-vaccinated dog. The raccoon also displayed aggressive behavior toward humans in the area, VDH said.

RACC collected the raccoon and submitted it for testing, which came back positive for rabies.

There are no confirmed exposures to humans or animals at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding exposure to this animal — including a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, or mouth — should contact the Richmond City Health District Environmental Health Office at 804-205-3912. After hours, contact Richmond Animal Care & Control at 804-646-5573.

Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts remind all residents of these rabies prevention guidelines:



Do not feed stray animals.

Avoid wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes and skunks.

Feed your pets indoors and do not let them wander.

Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies, and their shots are up to date. By law, all dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies.

Teach children to avoid contact with wild animals and pets they are not familiar with.

Do not handle sick, injured or dead animals.

Keep wild animals out of homes by capping chimneys with screens and blocking openings in attics, cellars and porches.

Ensure trash cans have tight-fitting lids.

If you are bitten by a wild or stray animal, wash the wound thoroughly with warm soapy water and contact animal control, your healthcare provider or the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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