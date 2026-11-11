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Richmond News

Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU opens 24 new rooms for kids with acute and chronic illnesses

Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU opens 24 new patient rooms
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RICHMOND, Va. — The Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU celebrated the opening of 24 new rooms for children with acute illnesses by holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new unit is located on the 11th floor of the hospital and will also provide space for children with chronic illnesses or those recovering from surgery and injuries.

The expansion brings the hospital's inpatient capacity to 235 beds.

A former patient credits the care she received at the hospital with shaping her outlook on the future.

"My experience here was nothing like I imagined. I walked in not wanting to go and walked out not wanting to leave," she said. "Even more children and families will have the opportunity to experience the same incredible care that I did."

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