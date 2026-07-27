44th annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns Aug. 9 🍉

RICHMOND, Va. — One of Richmond's largest one-day festival returns in just a few weeks with live music, food, and plenty of watermelon.

The 44th annual Carytown Watermelon Festival takes place Sunday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Festivalgoers can enjoy live performances from 80 musicians across multiple stages, browse more than 100 vendors, and visit a dedicated area for kids.

Fresh watermelon will be available by the bowl for $2. Proceeds from watermelon sales will benefit the local Shriners.

West Cary Street will be closed from North Nansemond Street to Arthur Ashe Boulevard from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10. Connected side streets on both sides of West Cary Street, including to Ellwood and Parkwood avenues, will also be closed.

More information is available at CarytownWatermelonFestival.com.

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