Central Virginia walks to defeat ALS at CarMax Park in Richmond: 'We are going to find a cure'

RICHMOND, Va. — Central Virginia came together Saturday for the Walk to Defeat ALS Richmond at CarMax Park, raising money and awareness to fight the disease and support the families it affects.

Organizers said the event raised about $172,000, or 93% of its goal, according to the campaign's website. The money goes toward education, support groups, access to care and advocacy.

Kiana Brown, development manager with the ALS Association of Virginia, said the walk has been a tradition for more than 20 years and moved to a new home this year.

"We were able to raise over $160,000 for care services, advocacy and research," Brown said.

Brown said many families return year after year, some still walking in memory of loved ones they have lost.

"We have a lot of people that have been walking over 20 years with us and lost their loved one then, and year over year they are here to be able to advocate and really support us," Brown said.

Brown said the disease, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, can leave people feeling isolated, which is why the community gathering matters.

"It's very isolating, and it seems like you can be alone," Brown said. "What's important for this event is to bring that warmth, to bring that energy, and to bring us all united."

Rebecca Wilde, an on-air personality with Mix 98.1, said the day was about a community coming together for a cure.

"This is a wonderful day. The community coming together to raise awareness and fundraising, obviously, for the ALS Association," Wilde said.

Wilde said events like the walk bring people hope.

"So many people are affected by this horrible disease, and by everybody coming together, we are going to find a cure for it finally," Wilde said. "It's work like this. It's a walk like this, and the advocacy and the fundraising that it will eventually find that cure."

Wilde said getting involved often starts with a simple conversation.

"Somebody somewhere in your life is being affected by something. Talk to people, find out and see how you can help," Wilde said. "There's something for everybody, and it all makes a difference when we come together."

Brown said the ALS community stays connected throughout the year, with a Lou Gehrig's Day fundraiser and ALS Awareness Month, both in May. She encouraged people to stay involved.

"Come back next year. There's so much more to come," Brown said.

People can still support the cause through the ALS Association's website.