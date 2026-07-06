Flying Squirrels will celebrate '804 Day' on August 4 with drone show

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting a drone show at CarMax Park as part of 804 Day celebrations on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The show, which will start after the Flying Squirrels face the Reading Fightin Phils, will feature 200 drones synchronized to music, creating images resembling Richmond landmarks and baseball elements, a news release from the team says.

"We can't wait to light up the sky on 804 Day," said Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann. "This is a concept we have discussed for years and are so excited for it to finally come to fruition. From the River City jerseys to the Richmond-themed drone show, it's going be a special celebration of the city we love and call home."

As part of 804 Day, the Flying Squirrels will wear their River City jerseys. On-field jerseys are being auctioned online through 9 p.m. on Aug. 4, with proceeds benefiting the James River Association.

Tickets are available for 804 Day now. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here, calling 804-359-3866 or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.



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