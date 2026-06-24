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Recovery Community Day to mark grand re-opening of Dinwiddie CARITAS Campus

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WTVR courtesy of CARITAS
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RICHMOND, Va. — CARITAS' Dinwiddie campus will officially reopen on Saturday during its Recovery Community Day event.

The event will feature food, games, a petting zoo and opportunities to connect with community partners, along with tours of the newly renovated space.

Organizers say recovery is built in community, and the event will be proof of that. They say the re-opening will mark a new chapter for the campus and the people it serves.

"We feel really committed for people to see the dignity and work that they're doing, and we want the space around them to reflect that dignity in their life... if they can see something and see where they can aspire to, then they can achieve it," President and CEO Karen O'Brien said.

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