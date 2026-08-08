Man hospitalized with serious injuries after beating in Richmond's East End, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after being beaten by multiple suspects outside an apartment building in the 2400 block of Burton Street Friday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. Sources say multiple suspects jumped the man outside the apartment building before fleeing the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious head trauma.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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