Boardwalk, riverfront terraces and new restrooms: Richmond updates $30M Brown's Island glow-up

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the Richmond Folk Festival less than a month away, construction crews are pushing to make sure Brown’s Island will be ready for the festival’s first set. This week Venture Richmond offered a tour of the downtown riverfront island amid its $30 million renovation.

While work on the 6-acre strip won’t be completely wrapped up in time for the Oct. 9 start date of the festival, Venture Richmond CEO Lisa Sims said the island will be ready enough to host multiple stages during the multiday event. Click here to continue reading and see more photos on Richmond BizSense.